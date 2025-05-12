Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flight Operations To Resume At Srinagar Airport Today

2025-05-12 03:08:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Flight operations at Srinagar international airport along with 31 others that were closed after tensions between India and Pakistan, will resume from today, officials said.

A senior official said they have received the green signal to resumes operations.

“We are hopeful that flight operations will be operational from today. The green signal has been given to us,” he said.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday announced that civilian flight operations will resume at 32 airports that were temporarily shut last week in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

Security measures were enhanced, and at least 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country were temporarily shut in view of the conflict.

Read Also 32 Airports Closed Due To India-Pak Standoff Set To Reopen Ex-Diplomats, Politicans Back FS Misri Amid Troll Attack

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

In a statement on Monday, state-owned AAI said the 32 airports that were closed for civilian aircraft operations till 0529 hours of May 15 are now available for operations with immediate effect.

“It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor airlines' websites for regular updates,” the statement said.

Civilian flight operations from the 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations.

