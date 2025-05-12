Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
32 Airports Closed Due To India-Pak Standoff Set To Reopen

32 Airports Closed Due To India-Pak Standoff Set To Reopen


2025-05-12 03:08:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai- Civil aviation authorities have decided to reopen 32 airports that were shut for civil flight operations following last week's armed conflict between India and Pakistan, official sources said on Monday.

A formal announcement regarding the resumption of operations at these airports is expected to be announced soon, the sources added.

Civil flight operations from 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15 due to the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Flight Operations To Resume At Srinagar Airport Today Haj Flights Cancelled Till May 14

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN12052025000215011059ID1109535813

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search