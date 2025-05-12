Another Round Of Azerbaijan Premier League Wraps Up

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Round 34 of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been concluded, Azernews reports. The two matches were held on the last match day.

The first match of the day was between the teams "Kapaz" and "Sumgayit" at the Tovuz city stadium. The match ended with a 1:0 victory for the nominal home team. Rauf Huseynli accurately scored a penalty kick in the 11th minute.

In the closing match of the round, the champion "Qarabag" defeated "Araz-Nakhchivan" with a score of 2:0. The goals were scored by Musa Gurbanli in the 35th minute and Alexey Kashuk in the 59th minute. The match took place at Azersun Arena.

After these results, the team from Agdam continued its leadership in the tournament table with 83 points, while the representative of Nakhchivan took 3rd place with 55 points.

The Ganja club, which was confirmed to remain in the Premier League, is in 8th place with 32 points, and the representative of the "city of youth" is in 9th place with 30 points.

In the previous matches of the round, "Sabah" defeated "Shamakhi" 3:1, "Zira" defeated "Sabail" 1:0, and "Neftchi" defeated "Turan Tovuz" 2:1.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.