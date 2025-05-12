Musical 'The Greatest Showman' To Be Presented In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A unique spring event, the musical "The Greatest Showman", will be shown at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater on May 11, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Dance Association.

Inspired by the Hollywood film of the same name, the musical tells the story of P. T. Barnum, a man who turned dreams into reality by creating the world's first circus performance of a new format. This is a story about the power of self-belief, about people who are not like others, and about how art can unite hearts.

The audience will enjoy a breathtaking spectacle with bright costumes, impressive vocal numbers, world-class choreography and live performances of legendary songs such as "This Is Me", "The Greatest Show", "Rewrite the Stars" and others. Each number is a small story about the desire to be heard and accepted.

"The Greatest Showman" is a holiday for the whole family, inspiring to follow your dream, no matter what.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.