PKK Announces Dissolution And End Of Armed Struggle


2025-05-12 03:05:57
The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has officially announced its dissolution and the cessation of its armed struggle against Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the HaberGlobal.

The decision was made during the party's 12th congress, held from May 5-7.

The final declaration of the congress confirmed the dissolution of the PKK's organizational structure and the end of its activities under the PKK name.

