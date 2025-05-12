Azerbaijani Mps To Attend BSEC PA Social Policy Committee Meeting In Turkiye

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Chairman of the Milli Majlis (the Parliamnet of Azerbaijan) Committee on Labor and Social Policy, Musa Quliyev, and Member of Parliament, Sabina Salmanova, will visit Turkiye's Sinop city on May 13 to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC PA) Social and Humanitarian Policy Committee, Azernews reports, citing the Milli Majlis.

According to the information, during the meeting of the Social and Humanitarian Policy Committee, which is chaired by Musa Quliyev, reports and draft recommendations will be discussed on the topic of "Current Practices and Strategies for Improving Education and Employment Levels for People with Disabilities in the BSEC Region." Organizational matters will also be addressed, and relevant decisions will be made.

The visit is expected to conclude on May 16.