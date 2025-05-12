General Staff: 155 Combat Engagements On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces engaged in 155 combat clashes with Russian troops along the frontline on May 11.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an update published on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy launched 65 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements, deploying 125 guided bombs. In total, Russian forces conducted approximately 3,500 attacks, including 114 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,443 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted Horokhovatka and Sadovod in the Kharkiv region, Kostiantynivka and Rodynske in the Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Pavlivka, and Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Kozatske in the Kherson region.

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 20 enemy personnel and equipment concentration areas, five artillery pieces, a logistics depot, and a UAV control center.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, two Russian assaults were repelled in the areas of Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 25 attacks, attempting advances near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, and towards Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector, eight enemy attacks were repelled near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four engagements occurred near Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, six enemy assaults were recorded in the areas of Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 70 assault and offensive operations near settlements including Stara Mykolaivka, Vodiane Druhe, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, and Bahatyr.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 13 Russian attacks were repelled near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian units repelled six assaults near Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack Ukrainian positions.

In the Kursk sector, eight engagements took place. The enemy also launched four airstrikes with ten guided bombs and conducted 284 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including eight using MLRS.

In the Huliaipole sector, no offensive operations by the enemy were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were observed.