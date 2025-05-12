Russians Wound Five Civilians In Donetsk Region In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 11, Russian forces injured five civilians in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, wrote this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Filashkin said that two people were wounded in Nove, while the other three were injured in Pokrovsk, Leontovychi, and Hryshyne.

The total number of casualties in the Donetsk region due to Russian attacks stands at 3,206 killed and 7,111 wounded, excluding figures from Mariupol and Volnovakha, Filashkin noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone targeted a freight train in the Donetsk region, injuring the train's driver.