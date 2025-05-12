Russian Shelling Of Bilozerka Leaves Child Injured
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“In Bilozerka, a child was injured due to Russian shelling. As a result of an enemy shell hitting a house, a 10-year-old girl was trapped under the rubble,” he wrote.Read also: Russians wound five civilians in Donetsk region in past day
Rescuers freed the child and handed her over to medical personnel. She suffered explosive injuries, a concussion, shrapnel wounds to her legs, and traumatic brain injury.
As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in the Kherson region on May 11 due to Russian aggression.
