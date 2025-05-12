Russian Shelling Of Bilozerka Leaves Child Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region, a 10-year-old girl was injured in Russian shelling. She was trapped under the rubble of a destroyed house and sustained serious injuries.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“In Bilozerka, a child was injured due to Russian shelling. As a result of an enemy shell hitting a house, a 10-year-old girl was trapped under the rubble,” he wrote.

Rescuers freed the child and handed her over to medical personnel. She suffered explosive injuries, a concussion, shrapnel wounds to her legs, and traumatic brain injury.

As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in the Kherson region on May 11 due to Russian aggression.

The photo is illustrative