Over 54,000 Afghan Nationals Sent Back In Second Phase Of Repatriation Drive
According to the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs, a total of 54,749 Afghans have returned to their homeland since April 1, 2025. This includes 35,085 ACC holders and 19,664 undocumented Afghan residents.
On just the previous day, authorities deported 201 ACC holders and 883 undocumented migrants through the Torkham border crossing.
The report further states that out of the ACC holders, 25,759 individuals have voluntarily returned to Afghanistan as part of the ongoing repatriation campaign.
Breakdown of Afghan returnees from different regions of Pakistan is as follows:
- Islamabad: 2,454 Punjab: 18,880 Gilgit-Baltistan: 2,000 Azad Kashmir: 1,192 Sindh: 44
In addition, since September 2023, a total of 537,447 Afghan nationals have been repatriated through various border crossings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The repatriation drive, especially under the second phase, reflects the government's ongoing efforts to manage undocumented migration and enforce immigration policies.
