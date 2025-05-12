403
Israeli Occupation Gaza Siege Threatens Thousands Of Patients, Wounded, Hospitals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Wissam Abuzaid
GAZA, May 12 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation's closing of the Gaza Strip crossings, entering its third month, had led to increasing suffering amongst the population with hospitals, patients, and the wounded being the most affected by the unlawful decision.
No medicine, fuel, or assistance were allowed to enter the Gaza Strip, threatening the lives of thousands of Palestinians in need of immediate medical care and attention.
The health authorities in the Gaza Strip said in a press conference that the health and dire humanitarian situation in the besieged Gaza Strip was increasingly alarming, noting the destruction of health facilities and clinics had prevented women and children from seeking medical attention and attaining necessary care.
The zero ratio for the availability of medicine for women and children and reach 51 percent, the authorities said, adding that the Israeli occupation prevented the entry of polio vaccines into the Gaza Strip, noting that some 65,000 children were facing death due to malnutrition and hunger.
Some 22,000 patients needed to seek treatment outside of the Gaza Strip; however, the Israeli occupation prevented them from leaving, revealed the authorities, adding that 14,000, who already have the permit to leave, were still waiting for the crossings to open.
It affirmed that 350,000 chronic disease patients were in danger because of the occupation's embargo on medicine, pointing out that 71,338 suffered from Hepatitis C due to forced displacement and poor sanitation, while the numbers of pregnant women in need of medical attention reach 60,000.
Meanwhile, the media office of the Gaza government said in a press release that the Israeli occupation had killed 1,411 medical staff and arrested some 6,633 others, subjecting them torture and inhumane treatment.
It went on to say that, 38 hospitals were attacked, burnt, and put out of commission due to the Israeli occupation's barbaric aggression and it noted that 81 clinics faced the same fate.
Some 164 health institutes were harmed and 144 ambulances were targeted, it added.
Several international institutions and organizations including UNRWA warned of the dire health situation in the Gaza Strip, saying that action needed to be applied to save lives and prevent deaths. (end)
