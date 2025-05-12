Qatar Solidifies Its Position As Reliable Platform For Dialogue: Former Iran Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations (SCFR) and former Iranian Foreign Minister, Dr. Kamal Kharrazi praised Qatar's active role in supporting efforts to resolve regional and international crises, stressing that Doha has solidified its position as a reliable platform for dialogue and building understandings between different parties.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of the 4th edition of the Arab-Iranian Dialogue Conference, organized by Al Jazeera Centre for Studies, Dr. Kharrazi said Qatar has consistently played a positive and constructive role in regional issues, pointing out that the Arab-Iranian Dialogue is an important example of this.

He noted that this initiative provides a valuable opportunity for thinkers and decision-makers from both Arab and Iranian sides to exchange views on overcoming common challenges.

He expressed his country's support for such initiatives that contribute to enhancing communication and understanding within the Islamic world, stressing that the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah require a patient approach and a spirit of unity and solidarity among nations and peoples.

Regarding relations between Qatar and Iran, Dr. Kharrazi said that the two countries enjoy natural and fraternal relations, calling for their enhancement through practical steps that further drive cooperation, particularly in economic, cultural, and political fields.

On the Iranian nuclear file and ongoing negotiations with the United States, the President of SCFR told QNA that the fourth round of negotiations was scheduled to take place in Oman yesterday.

He confirmed that Iran's stance is clear and firm, and that it adheres to its legitimate rights and aims to reach a fair and balanced agreement that serves the interests of all parties.