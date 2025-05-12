Katara Prize For Prophet's Poet Honours Winners

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: In a joyful celebratory atmosphere, poet Jabr Ali Nasr Ba'dani from Yemen was crowned“Prophet's Poet in the Classical Arabic Poetry category for his poem .

Similarly, poet Mohammed bin Shaleh Al-Mutairi from Saudi Arabia was crowned in the Nabati Poetry category for his poem.

The award ceremony took place at the Opera House yesterday, marking the conclusion of the seventh edition of the Katara Prize for the Prophet's Poet - one of the most prestigious poetry awards in the Arab and Islamic world.

In his speech, General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) Prof Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said that the award has succeeded in reviving Islamic poetic heritage and integrating modern poetic styles within a vibrant and creative competitive atmosphere.

Award details: Classical Arabic Poetry Category: 1st Place (QR 1,000,000): Jabr Ali Nasr Ba'dani (Yemen). 2nd Place (QR 600,000): Sherif Mohamed Amin Abdel Mohsen (Egypt). 3rd Place (QR300,000): Walid Al-Shawaqba (Yemen).”

Award details: Nabati Poetry Category: 1st Place (QR1,000,000): Mohammed bin Shaleh Al-Mutairi (Saudi Arabia). 2nd Place (QR600,000): Hamad Mukhlid Qatim Al-Mutairi (Kuwait).” 3rd Place (QR 300,000): Saud Mubarak Al-Mesha'ali (Saudi Arabia).

