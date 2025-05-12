Moehe Forum Promotes Safe Educational Environment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) held its annual forum for the Student Advisory Council and the executive committees of student councils from public and private schools under the theme“Be a Reforming Leader.”

The event was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Zaid Al-Qa'qaa Al-Ruwaili; Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs Omar Abdulaziz Al-Nuama; several ministry officials; a group of psychology and sociology experts; and a wide range of students. The forum reflects the ministry's ongoing efforts to empower student councils and activate their role in addressing pressing educational and social issues, foremost among them school bullying.

The forum featured rich discussions on the psychological and educational dimensions of bullying, preventive mechanisms, and effective interventions within a safe and stimulating educational environment.

The first session focused on ways to prevent bullying in the school community, while the second session addressed intervention and treatment strategies, emphasising the crucial role of specialists in supporting students and enhancing coordination with parents. Successful initiatives such as the“My School, My Community” project and the 2025“Compassion” anti-bullying campaign were also highlighted, aiming to broaden awareness, foster collaboration among schools, and exchange best practices for tackling the issue.

The forum opened with a welcoming speech by student Nasser Al-Qahtani, President of the Student Advisory Council MoEHE. He stressed the importance of enabling students to express their opinions, raising awareness about the dangers of bullying, and strengthening community partnerships to build a supportive and safe school environment.

In her address, Director of School and Student Affairs Maryam Al-Buainain affirmed the ministry's commitment to taking effective steps to reduce negative behaviours and promote positive conduct in schools, recognising the deep impact of school climate on students' mental health, social relationships, and academic performance.

Hemyan Al-Kuwari, a social worker at Sumaya Primary School for Girls, emphasised the importance of early detection of personal problems and concerns that female students may face. She noted that comprehensive psychological and social support, in cooperation with families and experts, is a key pillar in ensuring students' psychological well-being.

The forum also included a variety of creative performances. Students from Nusaiba Bint Ka'ab Primary School for Girls presented a shadow theatre performance, while Qatar Primary School for Boys and Sumaya Primary School for Girls each delivered impactful school plays. The event concluded with an interactive theatrical performance by Al-Riffaa Primary School for Girls.