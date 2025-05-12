Kuwait Amir Receives Sheikh Joaan Ahead Of GCC, Asia Olympic Meetings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuwait City: Amir of Kuwait H H Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and Senior Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani at Al Bayan Palace as part of the latter's official visit to Kuwait City.

The meeting took place ahead of two major events in the regional and continental sporting calendar: the 37th Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council for Presidents of the National Olympic Committees, and the 45th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Kuwait has served as the long-standing home of the OCA since its establishment in 1982 and continues to play a central role in advancing the Olympic Movement across Asia.

The General Assembly convenes 45 National Olympic Committees from the five Asian zones and serves as a key platform for dialogue and decision-making on the future of sport in the region.

Other dignitaries in attendance at the meeting with H H the Amir of Kuwait included International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Dr. Thomas Bach, IOC President-elect Kirsty Coventry, several IOC Members, and senior officials from across the Gulf Cooperation Council.

H E Sheikh Joaan was accompanied by Dr. Thani Abdulrahman Al-Kuwari, OCA Vice-President for West Asia and Second Vice President of the QOC; and Jassim Al-Buenain, Secretary General of the QOC.

The meeting reflected Sheikh Joaan's ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration within the Olympic Movement and acknowledged Kuwait's pivotal role as the historic home of the OCA.