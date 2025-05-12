Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc

12 May 2025

Publication of Prospectus

The following prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Information Memorandum dated 9 May 2025 relating to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme of Shell International Finance B.V. (as Issuer) and Shell plc (as Issuer and as Guarantor)

The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum and the documents incorporated by reference.

To view the full document and the documents incorporated by reference, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Information Memorandum dated 9 May 2025

Shell 2025 Update - Information Memorandum(2010060548.19)

Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the three month period ended 31 March 2025

Form 20-F filed by Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2024, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

Annual Report of Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2024

Form 20-F filed by Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2023, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

Annual Report of Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2023

Shell International Finance B.V. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024

Shell International Finance B.V. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023

Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2014

Information Memorandum dated 11 August 2015

Information Memorandum dated 9 August 2016

Information Memorandum dated 19 July 2019

Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2020

Information Memorandum dated 8 November 2023

The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

LEI number of Shell International Finance B.V.: 213800ITMMKU4Z7I4F78

