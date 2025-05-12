Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 19 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 26 February 2025 and up to and including 30 January 2026 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2.25 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 3/2025 of 26 February 2025. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called“Market Abuse Regulation”, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules"). The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 862,155 528.57 455,705,343 5 May 2025 12,411 554.78 6,885,428 6 May 2025 18,964 552.00 10,468,111 7 May 2025 1,000 587.46 587,458 8 May 2025 2,000 587.65 1,175,291 9 May 2025 2,000 587.57 1,175,137 Accumulated under the programme 898,530 529.75 475,996,768

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,663,648 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.70% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

