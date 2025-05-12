403
UK spy organization plans on hiring first female chief
(MENAFN) For the first time in its history, Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) is expected to be led by a woman, according to a report by the Sunday Times. Current MI6 chief Richard Moore is set to step down in the fall, and the shortlist to replace him reportedly includes three female candidates.
Among the contenders is Barbara Woodward, the UK’s ambassador to the United Nations and a former envoy to China. The other two candidates remain unnamed as they are currently serving within MI6. While Woodward does not have a background in intelligence, she joined the Foreign Office in 1994 after teaching English in China. Her perceived reluctance to criticize Beijing during her tenure in China has drawn criticism from some, including former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, who warned her appointment could be detrimental to UK interests.
The final decision will be made by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, based on advice from a selection panel that includes Foreign Secretary David Lammy and National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell.
The article also draws a comparison to the recent appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as U.S. Director of National Intelligence. Like Woodward, Gabbard lacked prior intelligence experience and has been critical of her country’s foreign policy, prompting skepticism about her suitability for the role.
