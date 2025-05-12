403
Slovak Premier claims Western nations want Ukraine war to presume
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has suggested that many Western nations have a vested interest in prolonging the Ukraine conflict. His comments come in the wake of Russia’s offer for direct talks with Ukraine, which was met with a lukewarm reception from Western leaders. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirming Turkey's readiness to host the talks. US President Donald Trump expressed support for the proposal, anticipating a significant week ahead.
However, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have dismissed Putin’s offer, insisting that a ceasefire must come first. Fico expressed disbelief at their opposition, pointing out that the decision to engage in talks should lie with Ukraine, not Western powers. He argued that if Ukraine’s Western backers continue to interfere, the conflict could drag on for years.
Fico further claimed that Western interference was responsible for the failure of the 2022 peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, when Ukraine was reportedly ready to sign an agreement, but Western powers pressured them to continue fighting. He asserted that many Western countries want the war to continue.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while calling Putin’s proposal a "positive sign," emphasized that any negotiations should be preceded by a ceasefire, ideally beginning on May 12. Russia has expressed caution about a long pause in fighting without a formal agreement, fearing it would give Ukraine the chance to regroup and rearm. Ukraine rejected Russia's proposed 72-hour ceasefire during the Victory Day celebrations, and Russian officials have claimed that Ukrainian forces violated the truce.
