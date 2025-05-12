403
Trump Confirms Firm Stance on Immigration
(MENAFN) In a renewed and more aggressive stance on immigration, U.S. Leader Donald Trump intensified his rhetoric on Sunday by asserting that the United States has been "invaded" by 21 million undocumented immigrants.
He cautioned that if these individuals are not deported, the nation could devolve into a "CRIME RIDDEN THIRD WORLD NATION."
This statement reflects his increasingly urgent warnings regarding immigration and the perceived consequences of judicial inaction.
Trump published the claim on his Truth Social platform, stating, "Our Country has been INVADED by 21,000,000 Illegal Aliens, many of whom are Murderers and Criminals of the Highest Order."
He attributed the nation's inability to take action to what he described as a flawed and extreme judicial system.
He warned that if such a system continues to prevent deportations, the country would "quickly and violently" decline, becoming a "CRIME RIDDEN THIRD WORLD NATION, NEVER TO SEE GREATNESS AGAIN."
The president also called on his legal representatives to emphasize this argument in legal proceedings, especially before the highest court in the nation: "Our lawyers should state this FACT when going before the United States Supreme Court, and all other courts."
In addition to the immigration comments, Trump reiterated his longstanding claims about the outcome of the 2020 election.
He declared, “I was elected in a landslide, won ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, 312 Electoral College Votes, Won 2750 to 525 Districts, and easily won the Popular Vote.”
Emphasizing his belief in the legitimacy of his victory, he insisted on being permitted to carry out his presidential duties, concluding, “If not, we won’t have a Country anymore.”
