India, Pakistan consent ceasefire following army confrontation
(MENAFN) After a period of heightened tensions, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire on Saturday, following escalating hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations. The ceasefire went into effect at 5:00 pm local time, though violations were reported just hours later in Srinagar, Kashmir, and other areas of India. India’s foreign secretary condemned these breaches and urged Pakistan to address the situation with seriousness.
In response, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the military for their success in operations against India and affirmed Pakistan's commitment to pursuing negotiations to ease tensions with New Delhi, though he did not mention the violations India had reported.
While the US played a role in the talks leading up to the ceasefire, with President Donald Trump posting on Truth Social about the agreement, New Delhi has not confirmed the US’s mediation. Trump’s statement also included comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who suggested both countries were ready to engage in discussions on a range of issues at a neutral location.
The military escalation began on May 7 when India launched Operation Sindoor against targets in Pakistan, citing the need to respond to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 tourists. India claimed it struck terrorist-linked sites, but Pakistan denied involvement and retaliated with attacks on Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan also launched drone strikes on multiple locations in India, including military and civilian targets. India used its S-400 air defense system to repel the drone attacks.
As of now, the ceasefire remains in place, though both sides remain on alert as the situation continues to develop.
