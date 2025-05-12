(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement Copenhagen, 12 May 2025

No. 31/2025 Reduction of share capital ISS A/S (the“Company”), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces that the capital decrease in connection with cancellation of own shares has been completed. Reference is made to the company announcement of 11 April 2025 regarding the annual general meeting's approval of the decision to decrease the share capital with nominally DKK 11,468,226 from nominally DKK 185,668,226 to nominally DKK 174,200,000 by cancellation of own shares. Today, the Company has registered the implementation of the share capital reduction with the Danish Business Authority. After registration of the capital decrease, the Company's share capital amounts to nominally DKK 174,200,000. Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, please find below an overview of the total number of voting rights and share capital in the Company as per 12 May 2025.

Share capital (nominal value, DKK): 174,200,000 Number of voting rights: 174,200,000

The reduction of the share capital will not affect the Company's share repurchase programme, which will continue as previously announced.

Articles of Association

Updated Articles of Association as approved at the annual general meeting is attached and can be found on the Company's website.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25



For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

