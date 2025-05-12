Reduction Of Share Capital
|Share capital (nominal value, DKK):
|174,200,000
|Number of voting rights:
|174,200,000
The reduction of the share capital will not affect the Company's share repurchase programme, which will continue as previously announced.
Articles of Association
Updated Articles of Association as approved at the annual general meeting is attached and can be found on the Company's website.
For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89
ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call“placemakers”. In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit
