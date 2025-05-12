MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspo Plc Inside information May 12, 2025 at 9:30 a.m.

Inside information: Aspo redeems its outstanding hybrid bond

Aspo Plc (” Aspo ”) announces that it will exercise its right to redeem its EUR 30 million 8.750 percent hybrid bond (” Capital Securities ”) issued on June 14, 2022 (ISIN: FI4000523170).

The outstanding EUR 30 million Capital Securities will be redeemed in full on June 14, 2025 (the“ Redemption date ”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Capital Securities.

On June 16, 2025, Aspo will pay the holders of the Capital Securities a redemption price equal to principal amount of the note together with any accrued interest to, but excluding the Redemption Date.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable and is given to the calculation agent and holders of the Capital Securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Capital Securities.

