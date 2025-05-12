403
Moscow specifies foundations for peace discussions with Kiev
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul comes with a focus on both the realities of the current situation and the foundation laid during earlier negotiations in 2022, according to Putin’s aide, Yury Ushakov. In an interview with Russia’s Channel 1, Ushakov emphasized that the upcoming negotiations should take into account the agreements discussed in the previous Istanbul talks, which Ukraine had unilaterally abandoned. He also noted the importance of considering the current situation on the ground.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov outlined the objectives of the negotiations, stating that the main goal is to address the root causes of the conflict and protect Russia’s interests. He suggested that Ukraine’s actions might be heavily influenced by the decisions of its Western allies.
Putin reiterated his commitment to serious negotiations, stressing the aim of achieving a "long-term, sustainable peace." He hinted that a potential ceasefire could emerge from the talks, which would open the door for a comprehensive peace agreement. However, he clarified that the final decision lies with Ukraine and its Western supporters.
The 2022 Istanbul talks had reportedly seen Ukraine agreeing to neutrality and restrictions on its military in exchange for Russian troop withdrawals and security guarantees. However, these talks collapsed when Ukraine walked away, allegedly under pressure from then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a claim that Johnson has denied.
