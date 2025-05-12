Govt Debunks Another Pak Lie, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Airfield Video

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Government of India has once again countered misinformation being spread by Pakistan, this time over claims regarding the destruction of an Indian airfield.

In its media briefing, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) of Pakistan presented a selectively edited video clip from an Indian news channel, falsely claiming it showed evidence of damage to an Indian airbase.

However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit has exposed the manipulation, asserting that the video was misleadingly cropped to distort the original context.

“This is an attempt by #Pakistan to mislead its own people by producing doctored footage as evidence,” the PIB said in an official statement.

The full video, shown by the Indian news channel, in fact detailed the destruction of a Pakistani airfield during an Indian military operation -- not the other way around.

The DG ISPR, however, showcased only a five-second part from the 41 second clip, removing the actual narration.

In the manipulated version, the Pakistani military spokesperson can be seen saying,“We will show you another clip which will tell you the real story,” before playing the brief, out-of-context portion.

In response, PIB Fact Check released the complete video, which clearly describes the damage inflicted on a Pakistani airbase, not an Indian one.

This incident marks yet another example of Pakistan's disinformation campaign, with Indian authorities reaffirming their commitment to countering false narratives with verified facts.

Earlier, the government had also dismissed claims circulating on Pakistani social media that Bathinda airfield had been destroyed.

A fact check by the PIB stated that these posts were being artificially spread and confirmed that Bathinda airfield is fully operational, with no damage whatsoever.

In a post on X, the PIB stated, "Viral claim about Bathinda on social media! Posts are being artificially spread, claiming that Bathinda Airfield has been destroyed! #PIBFactCheck Fake alert! The Bathinda Airfield is fully operational and there is no damage whatsoever. Don't fall for misinformation. Stay informed, stay alert."