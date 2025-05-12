403
No Western conservative able to imitate Donald Trump
(MENAFN) Australia’s recent federal election results highlighted a devastating defeat for the conservative opposition, with the Labor Party securing a landslide victory and the opposition leader, Peter Dutton, losing his seat. The conservative movement in Australia now faces political irrelevance, torn apart by infighting and likely headed toward extinction. This echoes similar losses faced by conservative parties in other Western countries.
In Canada, the centrist Liberal Party triumphed over the Conservative Party, which had once held a strong lead in the polls. Pierre Poilievre, who had been compared to Donald Trump, also lost his seat. Across the UK, local council elections saw a major defeat for the British Conservative Party at the hands of Nigel Farage’s populist Reform Party. Kemi Badenoch, a Trump admirer and the Conservative leader, faces an impending leadership challenge, with many predicting her removal and a potential coalition with the Reform Party.
These results show that conservative parties in the West seeking to imitate Trump’s style only hasten their political demise. While Trump’s impact on global affairs and the economy, especially his tariffs, has caused his popularity to decline, many conservative leaders continue to emulate his approach. However, this is a flawed strategy. The conditions that created Trump’s rise are not present in other Western nations. No mainstream politician in the West could adopt Trump’s behavior, reject election results, or challenge the rule of law without facing severe political consequences. The circumstances that allowed Trump to rise are unique, and other conservative leaders’ attempts to replicate him are unlikely to succeed.
