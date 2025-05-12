403
Trump Hails Hamas Hostage Release as "Step Taken in Good Faith"
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stated Sunday that Hamas' expected release of an Israeli-American hostage from the embattled Gaza Strip signifies a "step taken in good faith" directed at the U.S. and regional mediators, suggesting it could be the initial move in the "final steps" required to halt Israel's conflict.
"I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family. I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen," he conveyed in a social media post, using a different spelling for Idan Alexander's name.
"This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!" he further stated.
Earlier on Sunday, Hamas announced its intention to release Alexander as part of ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.
Alexander, a soldier serving in an elite infantry unit on the Gaza border, is believed to be the last living American hostage in Gaza.
The Palestinian group's statement indicated that his release would be among several measures aimed at facilitating a ceasefire, reopening border crossings, and allowing humanitarian aid and relief into the Gaza Strip.
Hamas also expressed its readiness to engage in immediate and intensive negotiations aimed at reaching a final ceasefire agreement, a mutually agreed prisoner exchange, and the establishment of an independent professional body to govern Gaza.
The group asserted that such a framework would contribute to ensuring long-term calm and stability alongside reconstruction and the lifting of an Israeli blockade.
