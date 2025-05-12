403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French party chief hails Moscow’s peace discussions suggestion
(MENAFN) Florian Philippot, the leader of France's Patriots party, has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent proposal to resume peace talks with Ukraine without preconditions. Philippot described the initiative as timely and well-considered, noting that it could help build momentum toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine. He also argued that the proposal challenges the EU’s pro-war stance and undermines those in Europe who want the fighting to continue.
Putin suggested on Saturday that direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should resume in Istanbul, a process that Ukraine unilaterally abandoned in 2022. He emphasized that Russia is willing to engage in talks without setting any preconditions.
Philippot expressed his belief that a solution to the conflict will never be reached if the fundamental issues between Russia and Ukraine are ignored, pointing out that these tensions have been brewing for many years. However, Philippot also warned that Ukraine’s Western allies are likely to pressure Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to reject Russia’s offer, making any potential negotiations difficult. He specifically criticized EU leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for pretending to advocate for peace while continuing to escalate tensions with Russia.
In a statement on social media, Philippot called for peace talks to continue and urged EU leaders, including Macron, Merz, Starmer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to stop hindering peace efforts.
On the same day, Ukrainian President Zelensky reiterated his demand for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire before agreeing to any peace talks with Russia. The Kremlin rejected this precondition, viewing it as external pressure on the proposed truce.
Putin suggested on Saturday that direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should resume in Istanbul, a process that Ukraine unilaterally abandoned in 2022. He emphasized that Russia is willing to engage in talks without setting any preconditions.
Philippot expressed his belief that a solution to the conflict will never be reached if the fundamental issues between Russia and Ukraine are ignored, pointing out that these tensions have been brewing for many years. However, Philippot also warned that Ukraine’s Western allies are likely to pressure Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to reject Russia’s offer, making any potential negotiations difficult. He specifically criticized EU leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for pretending to advocate for peace while continuing to escalate tensions with Russia.
In a statement on social media, Philippot called for peace talks to continue and urged EU leaders, including Macron, Merz, Starmer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to stop hindering peace efforts.
On the same day, Ukrainian President Zelensky reiterated his demand for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire before agreeing to any peace talks with Russia. The Kremlin rejected this precondition, viewing it as external pressure on the proposed truce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment