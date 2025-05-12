403
Bank ABC announces Q1 2025 financial results Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent was US$76 million
(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.) - Bahrain Bourse Trading Code “ABC” - today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
The Group has made a resilient start to the year, against a backdrop of challenging economic conditions, reporting a net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent of US$76 million, representing a 1% headline increase over the corresponding period last year. Adjusted for foreign exchange translation differences, underlying* net profit rose by a robust 11% year-on-year (YoY), reflecting strong growth in the Group’s core businesses.
Despite the backdrop of persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the Group maintained its strategic focus on accelerated growth, while maintaining healthy capital and liquidity buffers, cost control and stable credit provisions. Bank ABC’s business excellence, client-centricity and innovation leadership continue to receive regional and international recognition. Recent accolades include the ‘Best Bank for Trade Finance in Bahrain’ from the Global Finance World’s Best Trade Finance Awards and ‘World’s Best Financial Innovation Lab Award for ABC Labs’ from the Global Finance Innovators Awards. Moreover, Bank ABC’s Islamic subsidiary, was honored as ‘The Best Islamic Corporate Bank in Bahrain’ and the ‘Best Digital Offering by an Islamic Bank in Bahrain’ by the Islamic Finance News Awards.
Bank ABC's Group Chairman, H.E. Mr. Naji Issa Belgasem commented, “We are pleased with this robust start to the year. While escalating global trade tensions continue to cast a shadow on business sentiment, Bank ABC has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to navigate uncertain conditions, while delivering sustainable underlying growth. Our newly constituted Board of Directors is fully committed to delivering long-term shareholder value, whilst remaining focused on prudent risk management and sound corporate governance.”
Detailed summary of the Financial Results is explained below:
Q1 2025 Performance Highlights
Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, for Q1 2025 was US$76 million, on a headline basis +1% higher compared to US$75 million reported for the same period last year. Underlying growth in net profit, adjusting for FX impact of BRL and EGP was +11%.
Earnings per share for the period was US$0.022, compared to US$0.021 in the same period last year.
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was a positive US$154 million in Q1 2025 as compared to a negative US$28 million during the same period last year. Q1 2025 benefited from the strengthening of the BRL against the US$, as compared to Q1 2024, which was impacted by devaluation of Egyptian Pound against US$.
Headline Total Operating Income for Q1 2025 was US$332 million, a 3% reduction compared to US$343 million reported for the same period last year. Underlying Total Operating Income for Q1 2025 was US$360 million, compared to US$343 million for the same period last year, a YoY growth of +5%, similarly adjusting for FX impact.
Balance Sheet
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and perpetual instrument holders at the end of the period was US$4,266 million, compared to US$4,207 million reported at the 2024 year-end, after absorbing the impact of dividend payment.
Total assets stood at US$45.7 billion as at the end of Q1 2025, compared to US$46.3 billion at the 2024 year-end, a 1% reduction, reflecting short-term asset and liability management fluctuations.
Healthy Capital and Liquidity ratios: Tier 1 Capital ratio at 15.0% of which CET 1 at 13.2%. LCR and NSFR at 209% and 126% respectively.
Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry, with presence in 15 countries across five continents. It provides innovative global wholesale banking solutions in both conventional and Islamic Finance, across Transaction Banking, Project and Structured Finance, Capital Markets, Financial Markets, Real Estate Finance to corporates and financial institutions. It also provides consumer banking services through its network of branches in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and through ila Bank, its digital mobile-only bank, in Bahrain and Jordan.The full financial statements and press release are available on the Bahrain Bourse and Bank ABC’s website. Bank ABC will host a virtual Investors call to discuss the Q1 2025 earnings on 15 May 2025. Further details and the investor presentation are available at
