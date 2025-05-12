Government Service Centers Deliver Over 130,000 Services In Q1 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Government Service Centers across Qatar recorded a strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, delivering 130,297 services to citizens and residents.

The results reflect ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency, improve accessibility, and align with the goals of the Third National Development Strategy.

The data provided by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau showcases a steady commitment by key government ministries to streamline services and ensure timely delivery. Monthly breakdowns illustrate the momentum and responsiveness of service providers.

January marked the highest monthly output of the quarter, with 51,006 services completed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs led with 19,451 services, followed by the Ministry of Justice with 10,425, and the Ministry of Labour with 8,342.

These numbers underscore a focused approach by government bodies to strengthen service delivery in the new year. February saw the successful delivery of 45,851 services. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs again topped the chart with 17,754 services, while the Ministry of Justice completed 9,481, and the Ministry of Labor provided 8,428 services.

In a step toward greater transparency and accountability, citizens and residents were encouraged to evaluate their experiences through post-service feedback surveys, allowing continuous improvement based on public input.

March recorded an impressive 33,440 services. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remained the top performer with 14,125 services, the Ministry of Justice delivered 6,762, and the Ministry of Labour followed with 6,090.



Qatar, Egypt welcome Hamas' agreement to release American hostage

Qatari women succeeded in wide range of leadership positions: NHRC Vice-chairperson

Sheikha Moza attends final convocation of the University of Calgary in Qatar Kahramaa signs agreement to build Ras Abu Fontas Power and Water Facility

Read Also

This consistent performance demonstrates the dedication of government agencies to meet public expectations and support national development priorities through high-quality services.

The robust figures from Q1 indicate not just efficiency but a broader commitment to the pillars of the Third National Development Strategy, which emphasizes innovation, citizen satisfaction, and institutional excellence.

By placing people at the center of service delivery and introducing feedback mechanisms, government entities continue to reinforce public trust and operational excellence.

As Qatar progresses through 2025, Government Service Centers are poised to build on this momentum, ensuring that services remain responsive, accessible, and aligned with the evolving needs of the population.

These achievements are part of a broader governmental effort to enhance operational efficiency and fulfill the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, which emphasises performance, responsiveness, and citizen satisfaction in public services.

In recognition of these accomplishments, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau extended its congratulations to the employees who delivered outstanding performance.

Their contributions demonstrate a high level of professionalism and adherence to quality standards, serving as a model for excellence in public sector performance.

The Bureau also reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to encouraging feedback and continuous improvement. Citizens and residents are invited to share their experiences with public service staff by filling out evaluation surveys sent to them after completing their transactions. This initiative supports transparency and helps in identifying areas for enhancement in the delivery of government services.

These performance results not only illustrate operational success but also represent the public sector's ongoing transformation toward a more agile, citizen-centred model.