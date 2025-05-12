Anti-Dumping Duties On Some Chinese Electrical Items

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In commitment to supporting the national economy and protecting local products, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has issued Decision No. (19) of 2025, imposing definitive anti-dumping duties on imports of electrical fittings, switches, plugs, and sockets for a voltage not exceeding 1000 volts, originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China.

The MoCI on the X platform said that the decision aims to protect Qatari Industries and ensure a fair and competitive environment for local products, which includes anti-dumping enforcement for preventing the influx of unfairly priced imports that harm national products and sustainability of the national economy for ensuring market stability and fostering a sustainable commercial environment.

The definitive anti-dumping duties stipulated in Article 1 of this decision shall be imposed from the effective date until September 25, 2029.

All relevant authorities must implement this decision within their respective jurisdictions. It shall come into effect on the day following its publication in the Official Gazette.