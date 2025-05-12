403
Dubai Tenants Demand Professionally Managed Properties, Betterhomes Survey Finds
(MENAFN- Betterhomes) Dubai tenants are increasingly prioritising professionally managed properties, according to Betterhomes’ latest white paper, “The Value of Professional Property Management: Tenant Insights & Market Trends.” Based on a comprehensive tenant survey, the findings reveal that 75% of respondents currently live in a professionally managed property, citing faster maintenance, clearer communication, and smoother living experiences as key benefits.
“The results confirm what we’ve seen in the market, tenants today demand professional property management,” said Niral Jhaveri, Director of Property Management at Betterhomes. “It’s no longer just about collecting rent; it’s about delivering an exceptional living experience.”
The data highlights clear preferences: 83% of tenants expect maintenance issues to be resolved within 24 hours, while 54% have rejected properties that lacked professional management. In fact, 72% of tenants who experienced both managed and non-managed homes said professional management significantly improved their rental experience.
Betterhomes’ own managed portfolio reflects this growing demand, achieving a 96% occupancy rate.
The study also found that 69% of tenants have considered moving out due to poor maintenance, and 42% are willing to pay a higher rent for a managed property with 24/7 support. An additional 32% said they are somewhat open to paying more, showing strong potential for value-driven pricing.
As expectations continue to rise, property owners who invest in professional management are more likely to reduce turnover, attract quality tenants, and maximise long-term profitability.
For landlords seeking to stay competitive in Dubai’s evolving rental market, the message is clear: professional property management is no longer optional, It’s essential.
