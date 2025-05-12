403
Trump declares gesture of ‘good faith’ by Hamas
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Hamas will release Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier and the last known living U.S. citizen held hostage in Gaza. The move follows negotiations involving the U.S. and mediators Qatar and Egypt, and is being described as a gesture of goodwill aimed at promoting a potential ceasefire and increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Alexander was captured during Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, which left over 1,200 people dead and saw around 250 taken hostage. In a Sunday statement, Hamas confirmed Alexander’s release was part of a broader effort to end the conflict.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump celebrated the news, saying Alexander is “coming home to his family” and thanked “all those involved,” though he did not mention Israel. He said the release was “a step taken in good faith” by Hamas and praised the roles of Qatar and Egypt in mediating the deal.
Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will oversee the handover and told NBC News that the release was largely made possible through Trump’s involvement. “We are picking him up probably tomorrow,” he said.
The agreement emerged from indirect talks between the U.S. and Hamas in Doha, largely excluding Israel. Both Qatar and Egypt commended the move as a positive step toward resuming ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.
Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza in March after a previous ceasefire broke down, which Trump also claimed to have helped broker. Israel has accused Hamas of refusing to free the remaining 24 hostages, while Hamas blames Israel for dragging out peace negotiations in a war that has claimed over 50,000 Palestinian lives, most of them civilians.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently confirmed a new aggressive strategy to dismantle Hamas, and suggested moving Gaza’s population for its own safety. According to the UN, Israeli forces have blocked access to 70% of Gaza through military restrictions and displacement orders.
In February, Trump supported the idea of relocating Gaza’s residents to neighboring countries like Jordan and Egypt, saying it would pave the way for redevelopment and even tourism. Netanyahu endorsed the proposal, calling it “remarkable” and worth pursuing.
