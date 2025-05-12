Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey Condemns Rebel Attack on Ecuadorian Soldiers

2025-05-12 02:11:39
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkey strongly denounced a deadly assault carried out by breakaway members of the FARC guerrilla group, which resulted in the deaths of 11 military personnel in Ecuador's Orellana province.

The incident, described as an ambush, took place close to the Colombian border and targeted Ecuadorian troops.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry conveyed Turkey’s sympathies to the relatives of the deceased soldiers, as well as to the people of Ecuador.

The message extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were killed and to the people of Ecuador, underlining Turkey’s support during this difficult time.

Following the violent incident on Friday, Ecuador’s Leader Daniel Noboa proclaimed a period of national mourning lasting three days, beginning Saturday.

The declaration came in response to the army's report, which confirmed that the soldiers lost their lives in a surprise assault by the insurgent faction.

