Venezuela approves Putin’s Ukraine peace discussions suggestion
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has voiced strong support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent proposal to restart direct peace negotiations with Ukraine. Speaking on Sunday during a meeting with St. Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov, Maduro praised Putin’s earlier speech, in which he invited Kiev to resume talks on May 15 in Istanbul, without any preconditions.
Maduro described the announcement as cause for celebration, stating that it reflected Putin’s dedication to both his country’s interests and a broader vision for global peace. “This was the speech of a leader who defends his homeland while clearly understanding the international dynamics needed to achieve peace,” he said.
He added that this perspective is widely shared across Latin America and the Caribbean, expressing confidence that many governments and citizens in the region support Putin’s initiative. Maduro emphasized the importance of returning to “the path of direct dialogue and mutual understanding between Russia and Ukraine, free from external interference.”
Putin’s call for talks came during a media address at the close of events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow. He stated that Moscow is ready for immediate, serious negotiations with Ukraine, aiming to address the root causes of the conflict and establish long-term peace. The plan, according to Putin, could pave the way for a new ceasefire agreement.
While Venezuela welcomed the move, the response from Kiev and its Western allies was less enthusiastic. Ukraine and its backers, including France, Germany, Poland, the UK, and the European Commission, insist that negotiations must follow a 30-day full and unconditional ceasefire. The U.S. has also expressed support for this precondition.
In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to accept Putin’s offer right away, saying the talks could help clarify whether a peace deal is even possible. Following Trump’s comments, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he was willing to meet Putin in Istanbul but maintained that a ceasefire must be established beforehand.
