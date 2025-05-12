Two Women Injured As Occupiers Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 494 Times In Past Day
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Russian troops launched six airstrikes on Stepove, Huliaipole, Malynivka, and Zaliznychne. A total of 314 drones of various types targeted Malokaterynivka, Lobkove, Stepove, Huliaipole, Verkhnia Tyrsa, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Six multiple rocket launcher attacks struck Zhovta Krucha, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Novodarivka, and Novoandriivka. Additionally, 168 artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Stepove, Pavlivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka," Fedorov said.Read also: Russian army attacks village in Zaporizhzhia region, woman wounded
Authorities received four reports of damage to residential homes, apartments, and outbuildings.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment