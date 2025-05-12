Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Women Injured As Occupiers Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 494 Times In Past Day

Two Women Injured As Occupiers Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 494 Times In Past Day


2025-05-12 02:10:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out 494 attacks on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, May 11. Two women, aged 75 and 56, were injured in an attack on the village of Pavlivka in the Vasylivka district.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops launched six airstrikes on Stepove, Huliaipole, Malynivka, and Zaliznychne. A total of 314 drones of various types targeted Malokaterynivka, Lobkove, Stepove, Huliaipole, Verkhnia Tyrsa, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Six multiple rocket launcher attacks struck Zhovta Krucha, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Novodarivka, and Novoandriivka. Additionally, 168 artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Stepove, Pavlivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka," Fedorov said.

Read also: Russian army attacks village in Zaporizhzhia region, woman wounded

Authorities received four reports of damage to residential homes, apartments, and outbuildings.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

MENAFN12052025000193011044ID1109535638

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search