Two Women Injured As Occupiers Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 494 Times In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out 494 attacks on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, May 11. Two women, aged 75 and 56, were injured in an attack on the village of Pavlivka in the Vasylivka district.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops launched six airstrikes on Stepove, Huliaipole, Malynivka, and Zaliznychne. A total of 314 drones of various types targeted Malokaterynivka, Lobkove, Stepove, Huliaipole, Verkhnia Tyrsa, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Six multiple rocket launcher attacks struck Zhovta Krucha, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Novodarivka, and Novoandriivka. Additionally, 168 artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Stepove, Pavlivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka," Fedorov said.

Authorities received four reports of damage to residential homes, apartments, and outbuildings.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration