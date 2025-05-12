Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,170 In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia suffered approximately 967,060 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 12, 2025, with 1,170 soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,800 (+8) Russian tanks, 22,473 (+27) armored fighting vehicles, 27,718 (+48) artillery systems, 1,381 multiple rocket launchers, 1,162 (+3) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,197 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 372 warplanes, 335 helicopters, 35,678 (+141) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 48,118 (+171) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,884 (+6) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.