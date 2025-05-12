Enemy Drone Attacks Freight Train In Donetsk Region, Injures Driver

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Russian drone attacked a civilian freight train in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, injuring the locomotive driver.

Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Calls for a ceasefire continue to be ignored, and enemy attacks on railway infrastructure and rolling stock persist. Today, a Russian UAV once again targeted a civilian freight train in the Donetsk region," the statement read.

As a result of the strike on the locomotive, the train operator sustained a shrapnel wound to the leg. His condition is stable, and he received prompt medical assistance and was hospitalized.

Ukrzaliznytsia stressed that despite the dangers of operating near the front line, their train crews continue to work while wearing body armor and helmets, equipped with first aid kits.

The company also added that the Russian attack did not disrupt train operations.

Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia