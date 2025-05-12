Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Embarks On Official Visit To Bahrain

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, has departed for an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

During the visit, Minister Bayramov is expected to hold meetings with Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, as well as other high-ranking officials.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and expand diplomatic cooperation between the two nations.