Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Embarks On Official Visit To Bahrain
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, has departed for an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
During the visit, Minister Bayramov is expected to hold meetings with Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, as well as other high-ranking officials.
The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and expand diplomatic cooperation between the two nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment