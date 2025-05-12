Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malaysia Pushes For More Russia Cooperation Within ASEAN-BRICS Framework


2025-05-12 02:08:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 (KUNA) -- Malaysia said on Monday that it was gearing up towards boosting ties with Russia within the framework of "ASEAN-BRICS" to achieve multilateral cooperation amongst several countries.
According to the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will be visiting Russia on May 13-16 as part of Malaysia's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) presidency, indicating that the visit would be focusing on boosting cooperation with Russia as well as BRICS.
Ibrahim, said the ministry, will be meeting with President Vladimir Putin and top Russian officials to exchange views on regional and international developments as well as seeking venues to bolster cooperation on all possible fields.
Russia placed ninth in 2024 in Malaysia's trade partners list with the commercial exchange between the two sides hitting around USD 2.48 billion. (end)
