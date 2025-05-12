Pak Military Admits Jet Damaged In Clash With India

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Islamabad- Pakistan's military late Sunday night admitted that at least one of its aircraft suffered“minor damage” in the military confrontation with India, without giving more information about the jet.
India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.
Addressing a press conference along with officials of the air force and navy, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the purpose of the briefing was to apprise about the conduct and conclusion of“Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”.
Chaudhry said that“only one aircraft” of Pakistan suffered“minor damage”, without providing details about the aircraft.
Responding to a question, he said no Indian pilot was in the custody of Pakistan, and all such reports were based on“fake social media reports”.
Read Also
'Wahan Se Goli Chalegi, Toh Yahan Se Gola Chalega': PM Told Armed Forces On Pak Actions
India Inflicted Heavy Losses On Pakistan Military: Armed Forces
He claimed that the military's response has been“precise, proportionate and still remarkably restrained”.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12052025000215011059ID1109535604
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment