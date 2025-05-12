Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Last Night Remained Peaceful In J & K: Army

Last Night Remained Peaceful In J & K: Army


2025-05-12 02:08:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Jammu and Kashmir was peaceful last night with no hostilities between the Indian and Pakistani militaries along the Line of Control and the International Border.

The Indian Army said this on Monday morning.

“The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International border,” it said in a brief statement.

“No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” it said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on early May 7 to destroy seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Ex-Diplomats, Politicans Back FS Misri Amid Troll Attack India Inflicted Heavy Losses On Pakistan Military: Armed Forces

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.

India and Pakistan on Saturday announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with effect from 5 pm that day.

There were some violations of the underlying by the Pakistani military on Saturday night.

