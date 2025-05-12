Last Night Remained Peaceful In J & K: Army

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Jammu and Kashmir was peaceful last night with no hostilities between the Indian and Pakistani militaries along the Line of Control and the International Border.
The Indian Army said this on Monday morning.
“The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International border,” it said in a brief statement.
“No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” it said.
India launched Operation Sindoor on early May 7 to destroy seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Read Also
Ex-Diplomats, Politicans Back FS Misri Amid Troll Attack
India Inflicted Heavy Losses On Pakistan Military: Armed Forces
All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.
India and Pakistan on Saturday announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with effect from 5 pm that day.
There were some violations of the underlying by the Pakistani military on Saturday night.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12052025000215011059ID1109535603
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment