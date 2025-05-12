403
Albanese Reveals Historic Second-Term Cabinet Ahead of Swearing-In
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed his second-term cabinet on Monday, ahead of the official swearing-in ceremony with Governor-General Sam Mostyn scheduled for Tuesday.
"I intend to recommend to the Governor-General, Her Excellency, Sam Mostyn, the following make-up of the ministry to be sworn in tomorrow at 9 a.m. It will be followed by a full ministry meeting here in Parliament House," Albanese stated.
He highlighted the Labor Party's record-breaking caucus size, the largest since the federation.
As of Monday, with 83.9 percent of votes tallied and five seats still "in doubt," Labor was poised to secure a clear majority of approximately 93 out of the 150 seats in the lower house, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. This surpasses Labor's previous record of 90 seats and approaches the all-time high of 94.
In presenting his new cabinet, Albanese described it as "a caucus brimming with capacity, talent and energy in both the House of Representatives and the Senate."
"For the entire caucus going forward to put in place the agenda that we put forward positively to the Australian people and an ambitious agenda to change this country for the better," he stated. "I am deeply humbled by the trust that was put into my government with the election and we certainly won't take it for granted," he further noted.
Following his re-election victory, Albanese had previously called upon his Labor Party members to prioritize serving all Australians, as conveyed during the Labor caucus meeting last Friday.
