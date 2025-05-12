Perform With The Big Summer Wind Orchestra And Choir - All Welcome To Join In Regents Park

MENAFN - Pressat) London's biggest come-and-perform music event is looking for even more musicians to join in - and everyone is invited to participate!

For just one afternoon every year, the Big Summer Wind Orchestra and Choir brings together hundreds of singers and wind, brass or percussion players to perform a range of favourite songs. There's something for everyone on the programme, from pop and musicals to opera choruses and folk songs. Every year the performance falls on Make Music Day , 21st June, an international celebration of music making.

The performance takes place around Regents Park Bandstand this year, a beautiful location besides a lake, just perfect for a summer's afternoon. Musical fun is guaranteed for performers and audience alike, hopefully in glorious summer weather at such an idyllic spot.



Over 300 musicians are expected to come together to play wind, brass or percussion instruments or sing. Anyone can join in, with no experience requirements or rehearsal necessary. The ensemble hand-picks a selection of music that everyone can perform, much of which is specially written just for them. The expert musical director Matthew Hardy will be leading the performance, with a wealth of experience in leading bands, choirs and orchestras. Just register online, then bring your instrument or voice on the day.

Event co-ordinator Adam Funnell calls on absolutely everyone to get involved: "Do you have an instrument that's sat in the cupboard gathering dust for too long? Do you love to sing around the house or in the shower, and wish to join a bigger group? Then we'd love for you to come and join our huge Make Music Day performance! Everyone is welcome to participate in this special once-a-year event, full of fantastic music that all can join in with."

While this is a completely one-off event, it is hoped that the experience of performing in a huge group will inspire people to make music all year round. Large scale one-off events like this are perfect to reignite the musical spirit in busy people who don't currently commit to a regular music group. Anyone who is inspired can be sent information after the event from Making Music, who work to empower everyone into leisure-time music making.

All the event details are online at and it's totally free to participate. Simply register in advance, then bring your instrument or just your voice.