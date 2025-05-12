RTA Completes All Phases Of Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project On Bur Dubai Side

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

The fifth and final bridge at the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street opened

Mattar Al Tayer:



Al Shindagha Corridor is the largest road infrastructure project undertaken by the RTA, featuring 18 km of bridges and tunnels, and serving over one million residents

The completed phases now ensure smooth traffic flow between Al Garhoud Bridge and Infinity Bridge in both directions

Once fully completed, the corridor will reduce travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes The corridor's capacity will increase from 6,400 to 24,000 vehicles per hour

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 11th May 2025:

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated the fifth and final bridge as part of the Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street intersection development project. With this milestone, RTA has completed all phases of Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project in Bur Dubai, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow from Al Garhoud Bridge towards Port Rashid, via Infinity Bridge, and onward to the Waterfront Market, and vice versa.

The completed phases have reduced travel time along the corridor from 80 minutes to just 12 minutes. Traffic now moves seamlessly from Jumeirah Street to Infinity Bridge in just five minutes. Similarly, the trip from Infinity Bridge towards Al Mina Street and onto Al Wasl Road at its intersection with 2nd December Street now takes five minutes.

The RTA is also progressing with Al Khaleej Street Tunnel project, which extends from the end of Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street. The 1,650-metre tunnel will have three lanes in each In parallel, the RTA has commenced construction of entry and exit points for Dubai Islands in the area between Infinity Bridge and Port Rashid redevelopment area.

Serving One Million Residents

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, expressed his satisfaction with the completion of all phases of Al Shindagha Corridor project in Bur Dubai.

“This project had been launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and closely followed up by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.” said Al Tayer

“These directives were intended to keep pace with the rapid development along the corridor and accommodate the growing urban and population needs. It stands as one of the largest infrastructure projects currently undertaken by the RTA, spanning 13 km across Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, and Cairo Street. The project includes the development of 15 intersections and the construction of 18 km of bridges and tunnels,” Al Tayer stated.

Al Tayer further said:“The corridor serves Deira and Bur Dubai, as well as several major development projects, including Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Port Rashid. The total population served by the project is estimated at one million. The corridor's development facilitates free-flowing traffic along the entire route, increasing capacity from 6,400 vehicles per hour to 24,000 vehicles per hour. It will also reduce travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes by 2030, while enhancing road safety. The projected economic benefit from reduced travel time is valued at AED 45 billion over 20 years.”

Sheikh Rashid Road – Al Mina Street Intersection

The RTA has recently inaugurated the final bridge within the Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street intersection development project. The project comprised the construction of five bridges, with a total length of 3.1 km and a combined traffic capacity of approximately 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes.

The works extended along Sheikh Rashid Road from its intersection with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to its intersection with Al Mina Street, spanning a total of 4.8 km. The project scope also included the enhancement of surface-level intersections along Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street, and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street. Additionally, two pedestrian bridges were constructed, one on Sheikh Rashid Road and the other on Al Mina Street, to enhance pedestrian mobility and safety.

The project ensures smooth traffic movement from Al Mina Street towards Sheikh Rashid Road, and from Al Mina Street towards Al Wasl Road, near Al Hudaiba Awards Buildings. It also enables free-flowing traffic from Jumeirah Street towards Infinity Bridge.

Completed Phases

The RTA has completed several key intersection upgrades along Al Shindagha Corridor in recent years. These included the opening of the intersection between Sheikh Rashid Road and Oud Metha Street and constructing a 700-metre-long bridge comprising three lanes extending from Oud Metha Street (near Latifa Hospital) in the direction of Sheikh Rashid Road. It also included the development of the intersection between Sheikh Rashid Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, which involved the construction of two bridges along Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, each with two lanes in both directions; a single-lane bridge connecting Za'abeel Street to Sheikh Rashid Road; and a tunnel along Sheikh Rashid Road leading to the intersection with Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, featuring four lanes in each direction.

Falcon Intersection

The RTA has completed the intersection of Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road and Al Mina Street (Falcon Intersection), involving the construction of three bridges and a tunnel, with a total length of 2,575 metres and a combined traffic capacity of 28,800 vehicles per hour.

The works included two major bridges along Al Khaleej Street, the first extending 750 metres in the northbound direction, and the second 1,075 metres southbound, each offering six lanes in both directions, with a total capacity of 24,000 vehicles per hour.

Additionally, the project included the construction of a one-lane bridge to accommodate right-turn traffic from Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road to Al Khaleej Street. This bridge spans 250 metres and supports a capacity of 1,600 vehicles per hour. A two-lane tunnel was also constructed to serve left-turn traffic from Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road to Al Mina Street, measuring 500 metres in length and handling up to 3,200 vehicles per hour.

To further enhance connectivity, a signalised surface-level intersection was developed to link Al Khaleej Street with Al Ghubaiba Road and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, improving traffic flow and area access.

Infinity Bridge

The RTA has also completed the Infinity Bridge, a landmark structure that stands out for its iconic and innovative design, adding a distinctive feature to Dubai's urban landscape. The bridge is crowned by a signature arch in the shape of the infinity symbol, rising 42 metres above the deck.

Spanning 295 metres in length, the bridge accommodates 12 lanes, in addition to a 3-metre-wide dedicated cycling track. It has a total capacity of 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and stands 15.5 metres above sea level. A 75-metre-wide navigation channel beneath the bridge allows for the safe passage of various types of vessels into Dubai Creek.

The construction of the architectural arch alone required 2,400 tonnes of steel. As a prominent urban landmark, the Infinity Bridge exemplifies Dubai's commitment to pioneering infrastructure and world-class design.

Double-Deck Route

The double-deck route serves as an extension of Infinity Bridge, offering a seamless traffic flow from Bur Dubai across the bridge towards Deira along Al Corniche Street, adjacent to Deira Wharfage. It comprises six lanes in each direction, extending over 1,700 metres. The route integrates with Al Khaleej Street to the north and includes the construction of surface roads with two lanes in each direction. It also features multiple signalised surface-level intersections beneath the elevated route, providing convenient access to and from the Deira Waterfront project.

Dubai Islands Access from Deira Side

The project also included the construction of five bridges providing direct entry and exit points to Dubai Islands at the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Street. The total length of the bridges and associated ramps is 2,571 metres, with a combined capacity of approximately 20,700 vehicles per hour.

The first bridge, measuring 472 metres with two lanes, facilitates northbound traffic from Al Khaleej Street into Dubai Islands (3,000 vehicles per hour). The second bridge, 503 metres long with three lanes, enables outbound traffic from Dubai Islands towards the Al Shindagha Tunnel (4,500 vehicles per hour). The third bridge, extending 647 metres with two lanes, provides return access from Dubai Islands to Al Khaleej Street northbound (3,000 vehicles per hour). The fourth bridge, spanning 362 metres with six lanes, connects the islands to their internal road network (7,200 vehicles per hour). The fifth bridge, measuring 587 metres with two lanes, enables southbound traffic from Al Khaleej Street into Dubai Islands (3,000 vehicles per hour).

The grade-separated interchange on Al Khaleej Street was also designed to accommodate two future bridges in the direction of Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Street.

Additionally, the project included the upgrade of a 1.8 km section of Al Khaleej Street, from Abu Hail intersection in the north to Al Baraha Hospital in the south, aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing road safety. This involved the installation of two signalised intersections at the junctions of Al Khaleej Street with Abu Hail Street and Abu Baker Al Siddique Street.

Under Construction

The Al Khaleej Street Tunnel project has reached approximately 30% completion. The tunnel extends from the end of the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, with a total length of 1,650 metres. It comprises three lanes in each direction and is designed to accommodate up to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The project also includes converting the intersections of Cairo Street and Al Wuheida Street from roundabouts into signalised junctions, along with various upgrades along Cairo Street. It further involves linking the ramp from Dubai Islands to the new northbound tunnel on Al Khaleej Street.

Once complete, the tunnel will ensure smooth, free-flowing traffic between Infinity Bridge and Deira in both directions.

The project will serve several key areas, including Abu Hail, Al Wuheida, and Al Mamzar, in addition to major developments such as Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, the Waterfront Market, and Al Hamriya Port.

Dubai Islands Access from Bur Dubai Side

The RTA has recently commenced work on a new project to provide direct access to Dubai Islands from Bur Dubai side. The project involves the construction of a bridge spanning Dubai Creek, located between Infinity Bridge and Port Rashid redevelopment area. Consisting of four lanes in each direction, the bridge will extend approximately 1,425 metres with a total capacity of 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. Rising 18.5 metres above the water level of Dubai Creek, the bridge includes a 75-metre-wide navigation channel, allowing the safe passage of various types of vessels.

The project also incorporates a dedicated pedestrian and cycling path connecting both ends of the bridge, supported by two elevators to enhance accessibility. Additionally, around 2,000 metres of surface roads will be constructed to connect the bridge with the existing road network on both Dubai Islands and Bur Dubai sides.