Humbled And Humiliated, India Should Look Beyond Modi

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Pahalgam attack in Kashmir not only claimed 26 lives and sparked a losing military confrontation with Pakistan, but has also plunged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi into an unprecedented crisis of credibility.

The botched military response, where Pakistan reportedly shot down Indian fighters and at least one drone, has exposed new weaknesses in India's strategic vision, military prowess and diplomatic autonomy.

The failures, from battlefield missteps to diplomatic capitulations, underscore the urgent need for reform and introspection to restore India's standing in South Asia and beyond. Ultimately, that may mean moving on from Modi's faltering leadership.

The Pahalgam attack laid bare the persistent vulnerabilities in India's internal security apparatus amid the intractable complexities of the Kashmir conflict. In a knee-jerk response, Modi authorized a military operation, dubbed“Operation Sindhur,” targeting Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir with airstrikes.

The operation, however, faltered spectacularly by any credible measure. Pakistan claimed its Chinese-made fighter jets, armed with air-to-air missiles, downed India's French-made Rafale jet-a claim New Delhi has vehemently denied.

If true, and the claims have by now been widely reported in global media, the loss of a Rafale jet to a supposedly less-advanced Pakistani adversary marks a humiliating blow to India's claim to regional supremacy.

In a significant turn, apparently initiated after losing fighter jets to Pakistan's counterstrikes, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval turned to Washington for mediation.

Under American pressure, both sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, followed by commander-level talks on May 12. While the de-escalation has temporarily cooled nuclear-tinged hostilities, it humiliatingly underscored India's reliance on external powers to manage its regional conflicts-a significant, if not damning, indictment of its strategic autonomy.

At the same time, the episode has spotlighted the enduring complexity and extraordinary danger of the unresolved Kashmir issue and the critical role of international cooperation in combating terrorism – all the while exposing India's diplomatic limitations to do so on its own.

Eroded regional dominance

For decades, India has viewed South Asia as its sphere of influence, pursuing a regional hegemony akin to the Monroe Doctrine for the Indian Ocean.