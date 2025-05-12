Ceasefire Can't Mask India-Pakistan's Dangerous New Conflict Norms

MENAFN - Asia Times) India and Pakistan have seen the scenario play out before: a terror attack in which Indians are killed leads to a succession of escalatory tit-for-tat measures that put South Asia on the brink of all-out war. And then there is a de-escalation.

The broad contours of that pattern have played out in the most recent crisis, with the latest step being the announcement of a ceasefire on May 10, 2025.

But in another important way, the flare-up – which began on April 22 with a deadly attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed – represents significant departures from the past. It involved direct missile exchanges targeting sites inside both territories and the use of advanced missile systems and drones by the two nuclear rivals for the first time .

As a scholar of nuclear rivalries , especially between India and Pakistan, I have long been concerned that the erosion of international sovereignty norms , diminished US interest and influence in the region and the stockpiling of advanced military and digital technologies have significantly raised the risk of rapid and uncontrolled escalation in the event of a trigger in South Asia.

These changes have coincided with domestic political shifts in both countries. The pro-Hindu nationalism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has heightened communal tensions in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's powerful army chief, General Syed Asim Munir, has embraced the“two-nation theory ,” which holds that Pakistan is a homeland for the subcontinent's Muslims and India for Hindus.

Newspapers with front-page articles on the India-Pakistan conflict are displayed on May 8, 2025. Photo: Narinder Nanu / AFP via Getty Images / The Conversation

This religious framing was even seen in the naming of the two countries' military operations. For India, it is“Operation Sindoor” – a reference to the red vermilion used by married Hindu women, and a provocative nod to the widows of the Kashmir attack.

Pakistan called its counter-operation“Bunyan-un-Marsoos” – an Arabic phrase from the Quran meaning“a solid structure.”

The role of Washington

The India-Pakistan rivalry has cost tens of thousands of lives across multiple wars in 1947-48, 1965 and 1971. But since the late 1990s, whenever India and Pakistan approached the brink of war, a familiar de-escalation playbook unfolded: intense diplomacy, often led by the United States, would help defuse tensions.

In 1999, President Bill Clinton's direct mediation ended the Kargil conflict – a limited war triggered by Pakistani forces crossing the Line of Control into Indian-administered Kashmir – by pressing Pakistan for a withdrawal.

Similarly, after the 2001 attack inside the Indian Parliament by terrorists allegedly linked to Pakistan-based groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage engaged in intense shuttle diplomacy between Islamabad and New Delhi, averting war.