Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-05-12 02:02:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

12 May 2025
Notification of Interests of Directors

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the following number of Ordinary Shares were allotted to Directors on 9 May 2025 as part of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme:

Director Shares Allotted
Patricia Dimond 5,084
Jon Gudelis (husband of Patricia Dimond) 2,509

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100


