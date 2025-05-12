Transactions Made Under The Share Buy-Back Programme For Stolt-Nielsen Limited And Completion Of Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) on April 3, 2025 regarding the continuation of its 2016 share buy-back programme of up to $30,000,000, with $8,754,827.55 remaining under the programme. The buy-back programme commenced on April 7, 2025, and is now completed. For the period from and including May 5, 2025, through May 8, 2025, SNI purchased a total of 103,000 shares at an average price NOK 239.5063 per share. The share purchases have been made in accordance with the "safe harbor" rules, which includes a limitation of 25% of the average daily volume traded in the last 20 trading days. All transactions have been made with Euronext Oslo Børs as trading venue. Please find below an overview of transactions.

Date Volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (NOK) Total cost (NOK) 05.05.2025 25,000 247.3726 6,184,315 06.05.2025 25,000 241.9863 6,049,659 07.05.2025 25,000 235.0511 5,876,278 08.05.2025 28,000 234.2462 6,558,895





Total previously published repurchases under the programme:

Volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (NOK) Total cost (NOK) 300,000 225.2395 67,571,857





Total repurchases under the programme:

Volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (NOK) Total cost (NOK) 403,000 228.8859 92,241,003





A detailed overview of all completed transactions under the repurchase programme carried out during the above time period is attached hereto and available at Following the completion of the above transactions, SNI owns a total of 5,403,000 own shares, corresponding to 9.232% of SNI's share capital.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

...

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).