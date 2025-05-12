12 May 2025

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 9 May 2025 4,443,562 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 75.4p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 4,443,562 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities for admission on or around 13 May 2025.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 306,021,448 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100